Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
