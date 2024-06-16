Vima LLC Buys New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

MCK traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $589.95. 728,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $551.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.30. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $392.48 and a 52-week high of $592.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

