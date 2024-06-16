Vima LLC Buys Shares of 5,054 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,690,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,659,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

