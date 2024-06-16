Vima LLC Buys Shares of 8,105 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,973,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,210,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

