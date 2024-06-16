Vima LLC Invests $2.17 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Vima LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,675,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,444,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,338,313. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

