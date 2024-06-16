Vima LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vima LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 16,506,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

