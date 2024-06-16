Vima LLC Purchases New Shares in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

GROW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 33,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,398. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

U.S. Global Investors Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.