Vima LLC Purchases New Shares in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.
U.S. Global Investors Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
