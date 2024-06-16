Vima LLC Purchases Shares of 1,204 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 152,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,154.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.22. 114,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

