Vima LLC Purchases Shares of 155 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.50. 375,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,046. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.