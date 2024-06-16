Vima LLC Purchases Shares of 155 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IVE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.50. 375,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,046. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
