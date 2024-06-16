Vima LLC Purchases Shares of 3,651 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $104.23. 4,917,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,944. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

