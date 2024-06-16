Vima LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vima LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.7% of Vima LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. 5,756,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

