Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 11,405 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 181.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DEO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.57. The stock had a trading volume of 400,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,391. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $130.49 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

