Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. 1,216,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

