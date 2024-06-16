Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.70% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,588,000.

NASDAQ:DGCB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.11. 59,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,433. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

