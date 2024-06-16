Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 529.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,330 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 42,272,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,997,668. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

