Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 257,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 476,204 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,086,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 565,414 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

SPDN remained flat at $11.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

