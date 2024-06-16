Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,899 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. 2,826,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,758. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.