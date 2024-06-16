Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,465 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 554,479 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.7 %

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.34. The company had a trading volume of 383,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,295. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.71.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

