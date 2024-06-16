Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.