Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,325 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.43. 1,245,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $223.24 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

