Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 30,173 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 184.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,069,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

