Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Asana by 12.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Asana by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 1,926,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

