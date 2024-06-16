Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,877 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

UL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. 3,479,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,601. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Argus raised their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.