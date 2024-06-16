Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,877 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %
UL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. 3,479,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,601. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Argus raised their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
