Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,843 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 86.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. 464,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,437. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.21.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.30%. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

