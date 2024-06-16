Virtu Financial LLC Sells 32,568 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 396,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,697. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,739 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.