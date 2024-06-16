Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JBHT traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.26. 753,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,191. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

