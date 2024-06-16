Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.1 %

VOD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 5,448,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.