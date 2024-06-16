Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 43.1% in May

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 285.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 301.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 371,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. 33,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

