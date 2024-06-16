VVS Finance (VVS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $210,323.02

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $144.81 million and approximately $210,323.02 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,186,398,804,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,705,221,564,401 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

