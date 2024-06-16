Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.74 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $42.87 million and $1.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00044519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,058,637 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

