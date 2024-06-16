Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Watsco were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $477.99. 231,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,821. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.58 and a fifty-two week high of $491.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

