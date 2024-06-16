Wedbush Weighs in on GameStop Corp.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GameStop in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Performance

GME opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.79 and a beta of -0.27. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,160,000 after acquiring an additional 345,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of GameStop by 844.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of GameStop by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,516 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

