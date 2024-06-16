Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,041,608 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $1,162,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,467,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,253,000 after buying an additional 382,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after buying an additional 320,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. 818,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,067. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

