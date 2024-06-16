Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.38% of Public Storage worth $1,277,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

PSA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.25. 617,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,322. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.60 and a 200 day moving average of $281.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

