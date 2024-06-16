Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.38% of Public Storage worth $1,277,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage
In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage
Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %
PSA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.25. 617,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,322. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.60 and a 200 day moving average of $281.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.