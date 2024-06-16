Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $744,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ITW traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.17. 1,019,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,525. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

