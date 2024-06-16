Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.87% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $1,106,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Citigroup raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,427. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

