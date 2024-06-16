Wellington Management Group LLP Has $930.29 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $930,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,553 shares of company stock worth $26,304,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,097. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.05.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

