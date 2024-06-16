Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.83% of Celanese worth $1,325,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,947,000 after purchasing an additional 323,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Celanese Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.39. The stock had a trading volume of 710,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.01. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.