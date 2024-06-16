Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $1,028,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,437,000 after buying an additional 888,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,129,000 after purchasing an additional 532,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,874,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,403,000 after purchasing an additional 365,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 3,378,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.