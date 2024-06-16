Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.05% of Equinix worth $799,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Equinix by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,456,000 after purchasing an additional 108,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 54.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $766.26. 275,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $756.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

