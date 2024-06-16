Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 7,247,119 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,564,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247,119 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Coterra Energy worth $1,392,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. 5,899,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,548. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

