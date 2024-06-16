Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Boosted by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.40. 15,375,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,025,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

