Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Position Reduced by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,333 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 176,524 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

SBI stock remained flat at $7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,437. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.