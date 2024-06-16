Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.63. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.93.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
