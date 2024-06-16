Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, June 20th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $226.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041,184 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

