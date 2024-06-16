Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $255.28 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.33 and its 200 day moving average is $257.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

