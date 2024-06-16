Willner & Heller LLC Invests $309,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 643,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,325,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. 14,271,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,094,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

