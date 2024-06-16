Willner & Heller LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

DEO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.57. 400,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $130.49 and a 1-year high of $179.78.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

