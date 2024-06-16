Willner & Heller LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FTSL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 324,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,467. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.