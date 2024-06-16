Willner & Heller LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

